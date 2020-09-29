CBSE Recruitment Results 2020 for Jr Hindi Translator, Accountant & Jr Accountant Posts Released; Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the computer-based examination for recruitment for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant posts on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results through a direct link at cbse.nic.in.

The Roll Number, Registration Number, Name, Date of Birth and other particulars of the candidates will be mentioned in the result. The notification also includes the cut off marks and marks obtained by the selected candidates.

The exam was conducted for 357 vacancies in Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Assistant Secretary, Junior Assistant, Analyst IT, Senior Assistant, Assistant Secretary IT and Stenographer posts. The exams were held on January 29, 2020 at various centres. The answer key was released in June.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be required to appear at the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi on October 21, 2020 for document verification.

How to check CBSE recruitment results 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.nc.in

Step 2: Out of the two options displayed, select “Click for CBSE website”

Step 3: Go to the Recent Announcements section

Step 4: Click on the “Recruitment Result Notice” link

Step 5: Check the result and save PDF for further reference

Direct Link to check CBSE recruitment results 2020:

Candidates can click on this link to view the results here

According to the official notification, this is only a provisional list of candidates. Their candidature will be finalised subject to fulfilling all the specified conditions of eligibility and verification of documents and correctness of information provided at the time of submission of application forms. The competent authority of CBSE will issue appointment letters only after the shortlisted candidates have met all the criteria.

"The candidates are advised to download the attestations form which will be made available on the CBSE website and bring in the duly filled triplicate copies of the same along with the three set of self-attested photocopies of the documents on the day of document verification,” the notification states.