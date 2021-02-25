CBSE Registration 2021 For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates Ends Today, Apply on Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process 2021 for private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 board exams today, February 25, on its official website, www.cbse.gov.in. All the students who wish to take the CBSE board Exams for Class 10, 12 next year can fill their application forms up to 5 pm today. Earlier, the CBSE Registration Process Class 10, 12 for private studentswas to end on February 22.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” CBSE statement said.

CBSE Board Exams Registration 2021: How to submit the application online

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘In Focus’ section, click on the link that reads: “Submission of Examination Form 2021 for Classes Xth & XIIth by Private Candidates”

Step 3: Click on continue and proceed with the application form submission

Step 4: Fill in your details- personal, academic, name, father’s name, address, etc

Step 5: Cross-check the details and submit the application form

CBSE board exams 2021 are scheduled to be conducted in an offline mode from May 4. The CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and 12 will continue till June 11, 2021. The CBSE board exams 2021 result is likely to be announced by July 15. CBSE has instructed all its affiliated schools to conduct practical/internal assessments from March 1.

To fill the CBSE Board Exam Registration 2021 application forms, candidates are advised to follow these instructions:

· Be ready with all the required documents before filling the examination form.· The application form is to be submitted online at cbse.gov.in.· The board has clarified that it will not accept hard copies of the application forms.· CBSE will not give further extension to fill the examination form· Choose the examination centre carefully as no further changes will be allowed