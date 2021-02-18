CBSE Releases Admit Card for Junior/Senior Assistant, Stenographer Skill Test at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the hall ticket for junior assistant, senior assistant and stenographer skill test at cbse.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates can download the CBSE junior assistant, senior assistant and stenographer skill test hall ticket 2019 by using their registered user id and password. Out of total candidates who have appeared in computer-based test, 2,205 candidates were selected for junior assistant post, 327 scrutinized for stenographer vacancy and 680 candidates were shortlisted for senior assistant position for the skill test. The board has conducted the CBSE junior assistant, senior assistant and stenographer CBT test 2019 in January last year and the result was declared on October 27. The venue and date of the CBSE assistant and stenographer skill test 2019are provided in the admit card.

How to download CBSE assistant and stenographer skill test 2019 admit card:

Step 1: The hall ticket for CBSE assistant and stenographer skill test 2019 can be downloaded from the official website

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and go to the recruitment tab

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link for senior assistant, junior assistant and stenographer skill test admit card 2019

Step 4: In the new window, enter your registered user id and password

Step 5: Download CBSE senior assistant/junior assistant/stenographer skill test hall ticket and take a print out of it

Direct link to download the CBSE assistant and stenographer skill test 2019admit card

A few days ago, the board has released an official notification regarding the postponement of skill test on the website. Read the notification here.

The board has also uploaded the layout for the Hindi typing as well as the mock test link for both Hindi and English typing separately. The direct link for the same is also provided here:

Layout for Hindi typingHindi typing mock testEnglish typing mock test