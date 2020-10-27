CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Application Forms 2021 for Private Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, October 27 released the 2021 application forms for class 10 and class 12 private candidates. These applications forms are for CBSE Board 2021 Class 10 and 12. Those willing to access the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Application Forms 2021 can do so by visiting CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in.

In order to download the CBSE Board 2021 forms, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and visit CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for CBSE exam application forms 2021 link for Private candidates

Step 3: A new page will appear. On this page, the student will have to key in roll number, previous exam year and hit the ‘proceed’ tab

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, wherein you will have to fill the form with accurate details and pay fees as mentioned on it

Step 5: Once done, download and take a print of the same for reference in future

There are various categories under which the students can apply for this form. Take a look at them:

1. Compartment Category: This is for those students who were unable the pass the main board exam held in March. In this category, the candidate can appear only in the subjects he or she has failed in. This particular category is only applicable for class 12 students.

2. Improvement Category: The category is for those who appeared in the main examination held in March but want to improve their performance.

3. Failures Category: Those candidates who could not pass in the Main examination as well as in subsequent compartment can apply in this category. Those appearing under this category will have to choose at least five subjects.

4. Additional Subject: This is for those who passed the main examination in March and want to study an additional subject. In order to apply, the candidate will have to give previous main examination details in which they passed.

5. Female/PwD category: This category is only available for women or PwD candidates who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.