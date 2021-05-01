CBSE Releases Class 10 Assessment Criteria, Result by Third Week of June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the criteria on which the class 10 results will be calculated. The results for over 21.5 lakh students who had registered to appear for the exams will be released by the third week of June. The board had earlier canceled holding theory exams.

As per the policy of the Board, 20 marks are for Internal Assessment and 80 marks are for Year-end Board Examinations. Since this year board exams are not being held, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the schools on the basis of marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 board exams.

The periodic tests or unit tests will have a weightage of 10 marks, half-yearly exams will have 30 marks and pre-boards will have 40 marks, total accounting for 80 marks. In case schools have conducted more than one test or exam within each category, the Result Committee may fix the weightage to be given to each test or exam within the category, as per rules.

In case if some of the students have appeared in any or some of the exams conducted by the schools, or if some had appeared for online or offline exams in all such scenarios, the result committee constituted by the school will have to “address these challenges based on the analysis and study of the situation prevailing in the school and thereafter draw up a criterion for the assessment of 80 marks", said CBSE.

What is a result committee?

To calculate the result, each school will form a result committee consisting of the Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Of these, five teachers from the school need to be from mathematics, social science, science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee, as per rules.

“In the pandemic situation, delivering fair and unbiased results to students on time is a challenging task. But the board is confident that every school leader and every teacher of CBSE affiliated schools will complete this process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency, and care. to ensure accurate and fair results," said CBSE in an official statement.

What if a student does not clear?

Students will also be given ‘grace marks’ while calculating the results, if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks. In case even after giving grace marks, a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, s/he will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

In case, a student is not able to get the minimum marks needed to pass, s/he will have a chance to appear for compartment exams. Schools will hold an objective type offline or online compartment exam based on the sample question papers provided by CBSE. Students will be allowed to continue studying in class 11 till the declaration of the result of the compartment examination of class 10 by CBSE.

How to Choose Stream for class 11?

Marks in class 10, however, will not be a problem in choosing a further stream of students. As per the scheme of studies of the Board, students are allowed to offer any combination of subjects without any streaming, hence, schools should also follow the same.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here