The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practice question papers for board exams 2023. Students who are going to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams can access the practice question paper on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 practice question papers have been released for subjects-science, mathematics, english, and social science. While for CBSE Class 12, the practice question papers have been released for subjects like accountancy, biology, chemistry, english core, geography, hindi, history, mathematics, and physics.

Through these practice question papers, students will understand the marking scheme, types of questions asked during exams, time allotted, and distribution of marks.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practice Paper: Check how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CBSE board at cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Question Bank’ section on the homepage. Then scroll to the ‘Additional Practice Questions’ link and click on it.

Step 3: The Additional Practice Questions for Class X and XII’ will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the designated link of the relevant subject and download the sample question paper (PDF file).

The CBSE class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 21. The first exam for Class 10 candidates will be painting, tamang, sherpa, rai, gurung, and thai subjects. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 12 exam is scheduled to commence on February 15 and end on April 5. The first exam for the intermediate students will be the entrepreneurship subject.

As per the official schedule, the exams for both classes 10 and 12 will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, depending upon the examination. The board exams will be conducted for a total of 80 marks where students need to answer questions divided into five sections except for the english literature exam.

CBSE is expected to release the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 board exams soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the board’s website for timely updates on the exams.

