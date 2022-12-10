CBSE Releases Subject-Wise Break-Up of Marks For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marks break up and practical details for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing for the examination can read the notice by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The classes 10th and 12th annual practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments for the session 2022 to 2023 will start on January 1. While the theory exams will commence on February 15.

“It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical, project and internal assessments,” the CBSE statement noted.

The notice contains the subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether an external examiner will be appointed for practical and project assessment and more.

CBSE has directed all schools to finish practical examinations by the stipulated time.

Further, a lot of changes have been made in the syllabus and exam pattern of ICSE and ISC examinations. The same is with CBSE. After reducing the syllabus for almost two years, CBSE will now conduct the exam on the basis of the whole syllabus. CBSE board students can expect changes in the question paper pattern as the board has become more inclined towards making the exam merit-based by adding more options for the students to choose from.

For practical exams, projects, or internal assessments, CBSE has asked schools to call students in small groups of 10 students to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier, the CBSE board instructed regional offices to ensure the regulation for the administration of practical examination is communicated with the schools as soon as shared by CBSE headquarters. The exact exam timetable is expected to be released soon by the board.

