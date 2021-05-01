CBSE Releases Subject-wise Question Bank for Class 12, Here's Step-by-step Guide to Download

In the latest development related to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Examination, the board has released the senior secondary question bank on its official website, cbse.nic.in. The students who will be appearing in Class 12 board exam 2021 can download the question bank subject-wise and prepare for the examination. The board has released the question bank for 12 subjects including Chemistry and Mathematics.

The students who wants to download the CBSE Class 12 question bank can do so by clicking here.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Subject-wise question bank

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: How to download the question bank

Step 1:Visit the official website of CBSE, http://cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on ‘Question Bank’ and select class XII

Step 3:A new page will open. Click on the subject for which you want to download the question bank

Step 4:Download the question paper. Take a printout, if you feel necessary

In April, CBSE postponed class 12 exams and cancel class 10 board exams 2021 in view of the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic. While announcing the postponement, CBSE said that for Class 12 students, the situation will be reviewed again in June and a revised date sheet will be announced thereafter if the situation is deemed conducive to hold the board exams.

The date sheet will be announced at least 15 days ahead of the exams to ensure students get ample time, CBSE said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a series of changes to the way these exams will be held. Now, there will be reduction of 30 per cent in the earlier syllabus of the board exam. CBSE is also expected to increase the number of application-based questions which can also include the MCQs.

