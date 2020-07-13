CBSE Announces Class 12 Results, 88.78% Clear Exams, Trivandrum Tops in Region-wise Passing Percentage

CBSE 12th Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Board Results, said Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday. The HRD Ministry made the announcement from Pokhriyal's official Twitter account.







"Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority," said Pokhriyal in his tweet.







Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020





The CBSE Board had cancelled all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.







The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.







Once the results are out, students will be able to check them through various mediums like official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile applications with the support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.







CBSE 10, 12th Results 2020: Students are advised to keep their CBSE admit cards or hall tickets handy while checking the CBSE board results as it will be required for details like roll number, etc. Students can access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Results through the websites mentioned below:







cbse.nic.in



results.nic.in



cbseresults.nic.in







This year, students need not visit their schools or zonal office to collect their results. The students will get digital marksheet this year that can be downloaded from DigiLocker app.







Here's a list of few other facilities provided by the CBSE for students to check their CBSE 10, 12th Board Results 2020. Have a look:







1. IVRS Facility - The CBSE board will also provide results for 10th, 12th classes through IVRS (interactive voice response system) facility. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will provide the telephone numbers to the students on the day of result announcement.







2. DigiLocker App - This year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration and pass certificates through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students through SMS service on mobile numbers registered with the Board. Click here to know how you can download DigiLocker and access your online mark sheet.







3. UMANG App - Students who are anxiously waiting for their CBSE 10th and 12th results can also access them through UMANG mobile application, which can be easily downloaded from Google Playstore.







4. DigiResults App - The CBSE Class 10th results will also be available on DigiResults app, which can also be downloaded from Google Playstore.







5. Microsoft SMS Organiser App - The CBSE will also provide 10th, 12th results through offline mode. The CBSE board results will be sent to the students on the mobile numbers registered with the Board. Candidates can download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS. Moreover, this feature is completely offline. Candidates won’t need an internet connection to get their result or log in to any website.