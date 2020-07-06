CBSE Result 2020 to be Declared Soon at cbse.nic.in: All You Need to Know on 10th, 12th Board Results

CBSE Result 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results 2020 based upon the assessment scheme by July 15. The official announcement was made last month after the CBSE had decided to cancel the exams of 10th and 12th classes scheduled between July 1 and 15 as the country deals with coronavirus pandemic. The board had further apprised the Supreme Court that assessment scheme based results will be declared by July 15, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon". Once announced, students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE results 2020 at board's official websites such as - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The CBSE had started the evaluation process of already conducted papers on May 10. This year, the answer sheets were moved from 3,000 designated schools to the residences of qualified evaluators who checked them from their homes. Nearly 1.5 crore answer sheets in 173 subjects were sent for evaluation.

This year, close to 18 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their 10th CBSE board results, while nearly 12 lakh are waiting for 12th CBSE results.

How will CBSE assess the cancelled exams?

For CBSE Class XII, the results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance if they desire to do so.