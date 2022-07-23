CBSE Results 2022: 12th versus 10th, Who Performed Better in Boards?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th results announced on July 22 saw a slight difference between the pass percentage of the two classes. While a total of 94.40 per cent of students who took the 10th exam have managed to passed, 92.71 per cent of students passed class 12 this year. This, however, is a drop from last year when 99.04 per cent of students passed 10th and 99.37 per cent of students cleared 12th.

In term of 90+ scorers, the CBSE 12th results were comparatively dull this year as compared to last year. Fewer students got above 90 per cent. A total of 1,34,797 students got over 90 per cent this time. It is the lowest in past three years. In 2020, 1.57 lakh and in 2021, as many as 1.50 lakh students got above 90 per cent. In terms of 95 per cent scores too, the number has dropped to only 33,432 students. In 2021, it was 70,004 students. The board, however, did not hold any exams last year due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be canceled mid-way.

For class 10, a total of 2,36,993 students have got above 90 per cent while 64,908 have got more than 95 per cent marks. This is a jump from last year unlike for class 12. As many as 2,00,962 students scored more than 90 per cent marks while 57,824 students got 95% and above marks in CBSE 10th results last year.

CBSE Results 2022: 12th versus 10th pass percentages over the years

YEAR 10TH 12TH 2022 94.40% 92.71% 2021 99.04% 99.37% 2020 91.46% 88.78% 2019 91.10% 83.40% CBSE Results 2022: School-wise pass percentage Class JNV KV GOVT PVT GOVT AIDED CTSA 10th 99.71% 96.61% 80.68% 96.86% 76.73% 91.27% 12th 98.93% 97.04% 93.38% 92.20% 94.81% 97.96% While 67743 class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category, for class 10 the number is higher. As many as 1,07,689 students have to take the compartment exams. CBSE will conduct these exams from August 23 onwards. The board has also asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. Apart from compartment exams, students can also apply for re-checking of their answer scripts. Meanwhile, from next year, the CBSE board exams will be held annually. In 2023, it will be conducted from February 15 onwards. The board has also revised the syllabus for classes 10 and 12. Since 2020, the board exams are being held based on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. It has now revised the syllabus for these classes and it will go back to what it was before the Covid-19 hit India. The board has also changed some of the chapters.

