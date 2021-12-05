CBSE Schools Could Soon Have 3 Days Online, 3 Days Offline Classes

Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will conduct the classes in both offline and online mode. While online classes will be held for three days, offline classes will be held for three days, however, students need to carry a consent letter from their parents for attending the physical classes.

Viraj Modi, vice-president of the Association of Unaided Private Schools, says that the safety of children is essential amid the increasing cases of Covid-19. Most of the private schools in Bhopal are now conducting offline classes for three days and online classes for three days, he added. Apart from Bhopal, several private schools in Madhya Pradesh too have decided to conduct classes in the same manner.

Classes are being conducted in as many as 105 CBSE schools with 50 per cent capacity but only if the students bring consent from the parents. While those unable to attend offline classes are taking online classes.

Meanwhile, for physical classes, schools in Madhya Pradesh were operating with 100 per cent student strength, however, amid the increasing cases of the virus, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan has said classes will now be held with 50 per cent students strength from November 29 onwards.

The MP government had reopened schools for classes 1 to 12. It had also asked teachers, staff, and other stakeholders to get vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Educational material will also be broadcast on Doordarshan and the designated WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, schools had reopened in Delhi but shut down after four days due to air pollution. Now, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that all schools in the capital will remain closed from December 3 till further orders.

