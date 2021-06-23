CBSE sets up Helpdesk to Resolve Queries Related to Class 10, 12 Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a special help desk for schools for assisting them in the computation of results for classes 10 and 12. Since both the board exams have been canceled, schools have to calculate results and submit them with CBSE in digital mode. A link to upload class 12 marks has been uploaded at CBSE’s website, cbse.nic.in and the result is expected to declared by July 31.

The helpdesk will be available from 9:30 am to 5 pm on workdays. The facility will be available from June 24. Schools can reach out to CBSE via email. For class 10 the email address is class-10-results@cbseshiksha.in and for class 12 the email address is class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in. While sending emails, CBSE has asked schools to mention the school number, name, and city. The board has also released phone numbers that can resolve queries except for IT-related concerns. The numbers are as follows - 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 8311226590. For IT queries, schools can reach at 9811226591.

“The helpdesk will entertain queries related to tabulation policy for both classes 10 and 11. No general queries will be entertained on the dedicated helpdesk to ensure effective implementation of result tabulation," CBSE said in an official notice.

CBSE has also created an in-house website to upload results by schools. The system offered by CBSE will also pre-populate marks of class 10 of students as allotted by CBSE and hence reduce the time taken in the calculation of marks.

Since this year, exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class 12 result is being prepared based on the three-year marks of each student, that is the performance of a student classes 10, 11, and 12 will be considered. Maximum weightage of 40 per cent will be given to class 12 pre-board exams, internals, unit tests, etc. For class 10 and 11, the weightage is 30 per cent. For class 10, for every subject, students will be given 20 marks based on internal assessment and 80 marks will be divided into 40 marks for class 10 preboards, 30 marks for mid-terms, and 10 marks for periodic tests.

