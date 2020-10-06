CBSE Starts Registration for Class 9 to 12, Process Needs to be Completed Before October 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the registration process for classes 9 to 12. CBSE schools would be required to register the students of class 9 and 11 till October 15. The examination form for CBSE 10th and 12th Board Examinations 2021 will also be filled along with this.

The parents must know that the process of CBSE registration 2020 is crucial for the students of classes 9 and 11 as this is the official enrolment of the child with the CBSE Board. The CBSE registration is mandatory to appear in the board examinations.

The CBSE registration process is conducted by the respective schools where the students are enrolled. The parents are advised to reach out to the respective schools of their children to complete the CBSE registration before the due date.

Parents should also ensure that the details of their children are mentioned correctly as they can’t be changed after the submission. The details, including the date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, etc. are used for all official documentation purposes throughout life and hence are extremely crucial.

The students will have to pay the CBSE examination fee based on their choice of subjects. Only after the submission of fee is completed, the registration for CBSE board examinations will be considered complete.

There are certain details that the student as well as parents must check before submitting the CBSE registration form. The details are given below:

1. Spellings of student’s name, parents’/ guardians’ names

2. Mobile number and email address- Mention only the valid phone number and email id as it will be used for future communication

3. Date of Birth and Aadhaar Card number

4. Details of subjects chosen by the student

This year, the classes have been disturbed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the CBSE board has not announced any changes in the academic calendar for 2021 yet. The schedule of the CBSE board exams will be decided after considering the situations. The date sheet of the CBSE Board exams is speculated to be shared by the end of November.