CBSE Students Urge Board to Announce 10th, 12th Timetable to Prepare in a 'Proper and Better Way'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced the dates for the start of the CBSE 10th and 12th board examination 2023, however, the board is yet to release the complete schedule of the theory examination. Students preparing to appear for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams are taking to social media platforms to urge the board officials to announce the complete schedule of the exam as soon as possible.

The practical exams of CBSE students will begin on January 1, 2023 and schools have also been asked to complete the pending syllabus until then. The practical exams will be conducted by an external examiner will be appointed by the board while the practical exams for class 10 students will be conducted by an internal examiner. The CBSE board exam date sheet is usually announced 45 to 60 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The delay in the announcement of the date sheet has been a cause of worry for those students who are preparing to appear for the board examination. The students claim with just two months left, releasing the timetable would help them prepare for the board in a “proper and better way."

“Board exams are stressing me out. Our school still hasn’t finished syllabus and CBSE hasnt released datesheet yet. Our school decides preparatory exams based on cbse datesheet. This is stressing me out," tweeted one of the CBSE board exam aspirants.

@cbseindia29 Please release asap datesheet of classes X and XII it would be convenient for students to prepare for the exams#CBSEDateSheet#Datesheet— kartikey (@kartike67030407) December 24, 2022

@cbseindia29 I request you to please release the datesheet of class 10 and 12 borad examination according to that student can prepare themselves in a proper and better way #CBSEDateSheet #12thboard #BoardExams #2023— Roy@! J@tt (@RoyJtt1) December 24, 2022

Nearly 2 months are left for board exams and datesheet is not released yet!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME??This unreleased datesheet is stressing me out.@cbseindia29 Let today be the day plzzzz….#CBSEDateSheet #2023Boards #CBSE— Bani Kaur (@banikaur75) December 24, 2022

A few years back CBSE released the Examinations datesheet of March Examinations till 23rd December but this year still playing with emotions of students, parents and teachers.— रमन शर्मा🇮🇳 (@sharmaram2050) December 23, 2022

As per media reports, the CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2023 schedule will be announced by the officials soon at cbse.nic.in. It will likely be announced by this month. Students who are preparing to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams have also been reminded to keep visiting the official website to get regular updates on the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023.

