CBSE Syllabus for Classes 9-12 Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the newly revised term-wise syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2021-22 on July 24. The subject-wise reduced syllabus is uploaded on the official portal in pdf form and is available at cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the syllabus and prepare for the upcoming board exams.

Besides the syllabus, the board has also mentioned the assessment criteria of students on the basis of the new exams policy. The new evaluation method has been designed by keeping in view the uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by students.

This year, the assessment exams will be conducted in two terms instead of one board exam at the end of the year. According to the new evaluation policy, the first term exams are scheduled to be held in November-December 2021. The exams will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format of 90 minutes duration and would cover only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. The board will send the question papers and the marking schemes to the affiliated schools. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external examiners and observers, and the results will be sent to the board by the respective schools.

The second term is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres specified by the board. These exams will be of two-hour duration and the questions will be asked in different forms like case-based questions, situation-based questions, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions. However, in case the situation will not conducive for normal descriptive examinations, then term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers. Both the exams will contribute equally to the overall assessment.

This year, the board is also aiming to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid to ensure the fair distribution of marks. The internal assessment will be carried out by the schools as per the existing scheme.

