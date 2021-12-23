CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: No Student to Fail in Class 10, 12 This Time, Here's Why

In a big relief for over 33 lakhs students who registered for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams, the board has decided not to fail any student yet. This is good news especially for those who found the term 1 board exams to be tough.

The introduction of the two boards exam system was new for students. The term 1 exams held in MCQ-type format did not leave room for step-marking. Several students had raised concerns that the board exams held this year were tougher than usual.

Board has decided not to pass or fail any student just yet. As per the board, the term 1 board exam results will consist of only marks. Students will only be evaluated for the exams and no students will be receiving a pass, fail, repeater, or compartment grade, the board had said earlier. The pass or fail merit list will also be provided following the conclusion of the second term exams. Term 1, term 2, and internal evaluation scores will make up the final outcome.

According to the CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the number of students failing the board exams would also be lowered because, after the first term, students will be able to better evaluate themselves and know how much they need to prepare for the second term.

“Failure rates will be lower, and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves." They will be able to concentrate more on their schoolwork," he had told news agency PTI earlier.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results for term 1 board exams are likely to be declared by January. The board had this year asked schools to evaluate the answer keys on the same day. While for most exams teachers had checked answer keys and uploaded the same, the board had mid-exams asked schools to stop checking answer sheets on the same day and instead upload them and send them to the board.

This has sped up the result and evaluation process, however, there were many anomalies in the boards. Even CBSE had agreed and said that the errors can occur but the board has a mechanism to study errors and make corrections if any. Teachers too raised concerns over evaluating OMR sheets in offline mode.

Internal assessment guidelines were also provided by CBSE. The practical part for class 10 students will contain grades from three periodic assessments, a student enrichment portfolio, practical work, and speaking and listening activities. For class 12, the internal assessment will include unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

The second term exam may be held at centres in March-April 2022, it will have a higher weighting in the final result. If tests for the second term cannot be held due to the covid019 situation or any other reason, the weighting of first-term examination marks will be enhanced in order to offer year-end results.

