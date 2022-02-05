CBSE Term 1 Result on Monday? Here's What We Know So Far

Scores of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board students all across the country are awaiting their class 10 and class 12 term 1 board exams results. It is expected that exam conducting body, CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the class 10, 12 results.

According to a notification released by CBSE, the results will be declared on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. Students have also been advised by the board to not follow misleading information on the internet regarding the results and to follow the official website only. Students can also view their results on DigiLocker. The term one exams were conducted in December last year.

Read|Karnataka PUC II 2022 Sample Question Papers Released, How to Download

Students need 33 per cent marks to pass the exams in both sections, practical and theory. As the total number of marks for the theory exam in the term 1 examination is 40, the passing mark is expected to be 13.

CBSE Term 1 class 10, 12 Results: How to check result?

Step 1. Go to the official website cbseresults.com

Step 2. When the home page appears, select and click the class 10 or class 12 result term 1 link.

Step 3. There will be a new web page that will be displayed.

Step 4. In the space provided, enter candidate’s roll number and school name.

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. The CBSE term 1 exam results for the candidate will be displayed on screen.

📢📢Students! #CBSE Term-1 Results coming soonSign up on #DigiLocker to access your Marksheet and Certificate pic.twitter.com/JgMHXfeRkd— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) January 27, 2022

The Board also recently released the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 sample question papers on its official website cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates can download the papers through the following link https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is also going to release ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result very soon. As per the CISE, the result will be out on February 7, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.