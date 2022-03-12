CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Declared: How to Raise Grievances?

The board has opened a 'grievance window'. (Representative image)

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 grievance redressal window activated at cbse.nic.in. Students can raise raise their grievances till March 26.

Education and Careers Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. This year, no student will fail the board exam. Further, students must note that if they are unhappy with their results, have also an opportunity to raise their grievances, as the board has opened a ‘grievance window’.

For the CBSE Class 10 results for Term 1, the board has now opened a window for schools, students, and other stakeholders to raise their grievances. The board has activated a link on the official their website at cbse.nic.in, where concerned students or their gradians can raise their grievances till March 26. The CBE said the issues will be resolved and a final verdict will be delivered during the final results.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Drag down to the ‘school request submission for resolution’ box

Step 3: Click on ‘continue as school’ or ‘contnue as RO/JS’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Submit grievances

Students can directly file in their complaints with the school and the school in return can raise issues with the board.

The board has also released the datesheet for term 2 exams. Irrespective of their scores in term 1 result, the board will allow students to take term 2 board exams. The final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results, and internal assessment / practical scores. The final mark sheet will be available after term 2 exams.

For this academic season, over 36 lakh students had appeared for the term 1 Class 10 exams which were held in November-December 2021. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26, as per the CBSE notification.

first published:March 12, 2022, 17:08 IST