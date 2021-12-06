CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Mathematics Exam Was Challenging, Lengthy, Say Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 mathematics (standard) and applied mathematics exams were conducted on December 12. According to experts, the question was challenging for most students. CBSE 12th mathematics exam had some tricky questions which can make some students lose marks. The applied mathematics paper had lengthier calculations in comparison to the standard mathematics paper and students might find it difficult to get a perfect score.

The exam was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format along with case studies. The question paper comprised of three sections — A, B and C. There was no negative marking, and each question carried one mark.

“In question 1, options C and D were the same which perturbed the students. The set of instructions given at the beginning of the question paper differed from the instructions given with the questions in section C. It was clearly mentioned that the candidate had to attempt any 8 out of 10 questions at the beginning whereas, in the question on the case study, the candidates were asked to attempt any 4 questions leaving the candidates baffled. Section C was lengthy and tricky in standard maths paper as it comprised of some HOT’s questions also." said Arti Chopra, Principal, Amity International School, Sector46, Gurugram.

In the case of applied mathematics, section B was “found quite challenging" compared to standard mathematics. “The question papers in both the disciplines were quite challenging, lengthy, and were completely based on analytical and logical aspects," adds Chopra.

On a similar note, Parmeet Singh, Mathematics department, Shiv Nadar School, Noida says the applied mathematics question was a little lengthy. The questions seemed to be balanced. Some questions were difficult so scoring 40 on 40 will be a challenge. There was a mixed response from students. Some found it easy but lengthy whereas for some it was difficult."

“Some questions were challenging whereas overall the questions were balanced. The paper as per the students was extremely lengthy. The case study question was confusing, said Ramneek K Chawla, Mathematics Department, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

