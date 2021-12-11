CBSE Term 1 Exams: Stressed Students Finds Papers Tough, Demand Easy Evaluation

The Term-1 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th standard exams has left students disappointed, who have claimed that the recent class 12 board English and Mathematics exams were unusually tough. Many students have raised these issues on social media as well, raising their complaints, they have demanded CBSE to give grace marks.

Stating that the pandemic and its subsequent effect on school closure was already stressful, students claim that because of the complicated English and Maths paper, they fear scoring low marks.

Getting many such emails from students.. Pandemic has affected the lives of students drastically.. #CBSE @cbseindia29 any justification?? pic.twitter.com/MMmdwD8ojz— Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) December 9, 2021

Claiming that the English and Mathematics paper was lengthy and time-consuming, another user tweeted,

I’m not sure how CBSE comes up with qstn papers for students. Why can’t they figure out which class they’re preparing for and which qsnts are on the syllabus? At least, they can take into account the students’ frustration. The previous English & Maths was dreadful.. #cbsephysics— Sahal Thaiparambil (@DoTweet2Sahal) December 10, 2021

Recently, Lok Sabha member MK Premchandran also raised the same issue in the House. He said that the Mathematics and English papers of the CBSE class 12 board exams were “very tough” as questions were “lengthy and out of syllabus”. He also urged the education ministry to consider making the evaluation process for the two papers “liberal” in the interest of students who appeared for the exams.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader from Kerala claimed that thousands of students are “depressed” after taking the Mathematics and English examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 6 and December 3 respectively.

On Friday, students also appeared for the class 12 Physics exam, and many complained that like English and Mathematics exams Physics paper was also tough.

First English, then Maths, and now physics. CBSE giving tough papers back to back.#cbsephysics pic.twitter.com/qsmYH334d9— Ayush Chaturvedi (@humayush) December 10, 2021

Another student said,

#cbse is giving us a shock with each exam.English and maths were bad.But physics gave me a whole new scale. My physics sucked on a whole new level.🙃🙄Man! What a paper? Nothing could have prepared me for it!!!#cbseterm1 #cbsephysics #cbsephysics — Magnus leviosa (@anmolti79823508) December 10, 2021

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam started at 11:30 am and got over at 1 pm. Answer key, question paper and detailed analysis by students and teachers will be made available soon. CBSE term 1 board exam for Science stream will end on December 18. The next paper is Chemistry and is scheduled to be held on December 14.

