CBSE Term-1 OMR Sheets to Have Space for Writing too, Know How to Appear for Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will begin on November 16. This is the first time that a year will be divided into semesters and two board exams will take place. Each of the board exams, even though held for the same class, will have different patterns. The term-1 exams will be multiple choice exams. Students will have to select one of the given options, however, the answer sheet or OMR sheet will also have space to write answers.

The option of having a blank space gives students the flexibility to correct their options. Candidates will first mark a circle in the box and if fully satisfied they will have to write the response in the given box. If a student marks an option as well as writes a different option in the open space, in that case, the answer written in the open space will be considered as final, said CBSE in an official notice. Schools will be able to download the OMR sheet in advance.

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Here is a sample answer sheet

Candidates will have to write a confirmation in their own handwriting at end of each OMR sheet. Candidates will have to write, “I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand on OMR sheets. They will have to mark answers with either blue or black ballpoint pen. Use of pencil is prohibited. Candidates will also have to write a question paper code in the upper right corner in the space provided for the same.

The term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. Students will get 20 minutes extra to read the question paper before the distribution of the answer key. The exam is to be held on 50% of the syllabus. Students will most likely appear for the exam from their own schools and CBSE will appoint an observer in each exam centre.

