CBSE Term 1 Result: DigiLocker Displaying Marksheet? Here's What we Know

A tweet has gone viral that claims that the 10th and 12th results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are available on the DigiLocker app. The tweet, however, is fake. The board is yet to declare the date of the CBSE term 1 results 2021. While the digi-lockers do display the mark sheets and the marks memos do get uploaded automatically, it has not been done yet.

“In digilocker it says cbse 10th and 12th results are available @cbseindia29 @AllCBSENews #CBSEResult #CBSE #cbseforstudents," reads a tweet. Some students have, however, pointed out that the result available on the app is of last year.

Ye pichle batch ke h— 2tired2think (@m_emptea) January 26, 2022

Also read| Declare CBSE Term 1 Result After Term 2 Exams, Suggest Students

Once the results are announced, it will be available on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. It will also be available on the DigiLocker app and its website- digilocker.gov.in, however, students will have to first create their account. The result can also be checked in the UMANG app and via SMS after being declared. Candidates will be able to check the 10th, 12th results using their application number and password.

To stay ahead, students need to create a locker on Digilocker app. This time, the board will not declare any pass or fail. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams are conducted. CBSE is expected to release the datesheet of the term 2 board exams soon. It is likely to be conducted in March-April and will consist of both short and long answer type questions.

CBSE Term 1 results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or install the app

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available in the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Step 6: Click on the class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CBSE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

Read| CBSE Term 1 Result ‘Fake’ Circular Asks Students to Visit ‘Centre’ to Get Credentials for Marksheets

This time, the board will not declare pass or fail. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams are conducted. CBSE is expected to release the datesheet of the term 2 board exams soon. It is likely to be conducted in March-April and will consist of both short and long-type questions. The board held the exams for 50 per cent of the syllabus in term 1 and next term will have the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus.

There have, however, been complaints about alleged malpractice in the term 1 exams. Since the students were given their own schools as exam centres, the CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA), Tamil Nadu had alleged that teachers helped students during the MCQ exam. It said the schools helped the students with the answers and advised them to write ‘c’ in the answer box if they were aware bout the answer so that while checking, it can be completed into ‘a’, ‘b’ or ‘d’, depending on what the correct answer was.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.