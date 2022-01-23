The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted the class 12 and 10 exams in November-December 2021 wherein the two questions — one from the class 12 sociology paper and the other from the class 10 English exam, sparked controversies. Now, the board has dropped two subject experts from the paper-setting panels, reported a leading news daily. In addition, the CBSE has set up a committee headed by the examination controller Pavnesh Kumar to look over the paper-setting process.

The first question, for which the board even issued an apology, was in the question paper set for the subject of Sociology for class 12. It was a multiple-choice question — “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” The choices given for the answer were, ‘Congress,’ ‘BJP,’ ‘Democratic,’ and ‘Republican.’

The second question was listed in the question paper for the English subject of class 10. The question was touted as misogynistic and offensive towards women. The question was in paragraph form and read, “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist.”

The English passage drew scorn in the Lok Sabha as Sonia Gandhi brought the question up and called it a “shockingly regressive passage. She listed the excerpts from the passage and called them “atrocious.”

An official from the constituted committee told the news daily that it will keep an eye on the process in its entirety and will keep a check on things that require changes. In addition, the officials also mentioned that the upcoming questions from outside the textbook sway away from the rote learning method.

The results of the CBSE term I classes 10, 12 are expected to be announced soon at the official website — cbse.nic.in. As per reports, it is likely to be announced tomorrow, January 24. The board generally notifies a day before the announcement of the results.

