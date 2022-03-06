CBSE Term 1 Result: What Will be Different in This Year's Result, Know Top 5 Things

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the term 1 results of classes 10, 12 board exams 2022 soon. The board is also expected to release the term 2 detailed datesheet around March 15. It has, however, earlier said that the second terms will begin from April 26. Once released, the CBSE term 1 results will be available at cbse.nic.in. As over 30 lakh students await the term 1 results, here’s a look at the top five things that will be different in this year’s result:

No pass/fail: The board has said that no student will be marked as fail or pass based on their first-term exams. The final result will be determined using the scores from both terms as well as internal assessments and practicals. Those who would be unhappy with their term1 scores will be given another chance to improve their scores in term 2 exams.

Change in the evaluation process: The board had earlier asked the schools to check the answer sheets on the same day as the exams. However, in the middle of the term 1 exams, CBSE asked them to stop checking answer sheets on the same day. The schools were asked to pack and seal OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the exam in presence of an observer. Thereafter, the observer had to sign and seal the parcel and send the same to the regional officer where it was to be distributed for checking, recollected again to calculate the result.

Exam as per new criteria: This time, the board changed the evaluation criteria. As per the new criteria, the board started a two-term formula. In term 1, there was multiple-choice questions meaning out of the four options, students had to choose and mark the correct answer. Meanwhile, the term 2 paper is going to be subjective and will feature a mix of questions from multiple-choice, short answers to long answer questions. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

Syllabus divided into 50 per cent: The marks obtained in term 1 exams will have a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result. Further, internal assessment marks will also be included in the term 1 results.

No scorecards: The students will not get the scorecards from the board after the term 1 examination. They will only receive the final mark sheets after the announcement of term 2 results. Students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. Since the total number of marks for the theory exam in the term 1 examination is 40, the passing mark is expected to be 13.

The delay in term 1 results might have been caused due to several reasons such as changes in the evaluation process as well as several errors in the question papers. The errors were highlighted by students and teachers and there were reports of cheating in the exams by a section of schools. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

