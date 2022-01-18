CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: List of Errors in Question Papers Which Will Give Full Marks to All Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 results will be announced soon. While the board is yet to announce the exact dates, the result is expected within this month. Currently, the OMR sheets are being evaluated. Apart from checking CBSE will also verify the errors raised by teachers, students, and other stakeholders in its first-ever MCQ-based exams.

CBSE has a mechanism to review the challenges raised and incorporate changes if the challenges are accepted. In case a question is found to be wrong, the board usually awards marks to all students. This year too, the board will give full marks to students for an error in class 10 English paper and another in the class 12 sociology papers.

Class 10 English exam passage

The comprehension passage asked in the class 10 English exam showed women in the poor light. “Wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined,” read the passage. “Women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems,” it added. The question then asks students to comment on the tone of the passage and one of the options was the “writer is a male chauvinist pig”. The question raised an eyebrow and thereafter the board decided to drop the passage and award full marks to all candidates for the question no matter what the response of the student was.

Class 12 sociology MCQ

The CBSE class 12 sociology exam asked a question on Gujarat violence. “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?”, read the question and options included names of political parties.

After the exam, CBSE apologised for the question stating, “A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons." The board will also be awarding the full marks on this MCQ. Each MCQ contains 0.8 marks.

Other errors in CBSE term I exams

Apart from these two errors, there were quite a few errors pointed by the teachers and students including question numbers 13 and 14 of class 10 English paper which only featured answers/options but had asked no questions.

Even the class 12 accountancy exam was not as per the pattern suggested by the board in sample question papers. While the sample paper suggested that students will be asked to attempt 45 questions out of 55, in the exam, they were given 48 questions out of which they had to answer 40. There was a circular later on stating that the board will give grace marks but CBSE stated that the board had not sent out any circulars and it was fake. Several of the question papers too have been difficult in the term I as claimed by teachers and students and some of the questions were out of the syllabus.

The class 12 sociology paper too had some questions which were out of the syllabus and rather tricky to solve, the teachers had said while the political science paper had a few “unclear" questions and the economics paper had a few tricky questions. However, CBSE had not said anything about giving full marks for any of these errors.

CBSE was earlier releasing the answer key on the same day as the exam. It also asked teachers to check OMR sheets based on answer keys on the same day but later was discontinued. Several teachers claimed that there were errors in answer keys, as well as question papers, and demanded that the evaluation be held digitally to avoid errors. Some teachers, however, believed that the offline evaluation leaves room for rectification. The board has also acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys, however, assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns.

