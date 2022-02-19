CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 to be Announced Soon, How to Check it on DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result for classes 10 and 12 term 1 board exam results online soon. The board, however, is yet to officially confirm the result date. Once announced, the result will be available on CBSE’s official portals cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in along with the UMANG and Digilocker mobile apps.

Additionally, CBSE will be sharing the students’ Digital Academic Documents like the mark-sheet, migration certificate and skill certificate wherever applicable) on its academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ that has been integrated with the Digilocker. Here is all the information you would need to know to make an account on Digilocker.

CBSE Term 1 Result: How to make an account on Digilocker?

Step 1. To get an access to the digilocker, one would need their mobile or Aadhaar number.

Step 2. Then a candidate will have to put their mobile/Aadhaar number to get authenticated by receiving an OTP (one-time password).

Step 3. Then candidate will have to set up their security PIN for 2-factor authentication.

Step 4. This will create your DigiLocker account.

Students will be able to access their digital documents by visiting the DigiLocker website or downloading the mobile app from iOS and Google Play Store and creating their profile.

CBSE Term 1 Result:How to Check CBSE Results on DigiLocker Website?

Step1. Log on to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage scroll down to click on ‘Central Board of Secondary Education under the education section.

Step 3. Presently only Class 10 and 12 passing certificates and mark sheet links are available here. However, once the results for the Term 1 CBSE board are announced, you will be able to check the result by entering the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Past CBSE students can access their mark sheet on passing certificate in digital format by verifying their identity through the mobile number registered with CBSE.

CBSE Term 1 Result:How to Check CBSE Results through DigiLocker mobile app?

Step 1. Download the DigiLocker by searching on your mobile phone’s app store and installing it.

Step 2. Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker.

Step 3. Log in to your profile using your Aadhaar details and mobile number for verification.

Step 4. If you haven’t registered on the DigiLocker portal yet, do it by using your Aadhaar card and registered phone number.

Step 5. After the announcement of the CBSE board results, enter your roll number to check the results.

You may also choose to access your board documents by clicking on the browse documents option in the profile and entering your roll number The CBSE class 10 and 12 exams this year have been divided into two terms. The first of which was conducted in November and December last year. After the results for Term 1 exams are announced, term 2 exams will be conducted in April this year.

