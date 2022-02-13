CBSE Term 1 Results: Know Last 5 Years Toppers, Pass Percentage of 10th, 12th Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of class 10 and 12 term 1 examinations soon. However, the board has not released any official notification yet regarding the final date of results. Recently, CBSE has announced the term 2 board examination schedule. Both classes 10 and 12 exams will begin from April 26 through the offline mode.

In term 1, question papers had only objective-based questions, that is multiple-choice questions whereas, now, the term 2 question paper will include both objective and subjective type questions. Last year the board had devised a new formula to calculate the final results. Hence, 2021 saw one of the highest pass percentages ever. As students wait for their results eagerly, let’s take a look at the last five-year toppers of class 10 and 12 and the passing percentage.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021

In 2021, girls scored 99.24 percent girls. They had outshined boys who had scored 98.89 percent. The pass percentage for class 12 was 99.37 per cent.

The class 10 toppers were Amrutanshi Mohanty, Sriram Patnaik, Dhruvi Singh, and Kushagra Mishra, all of whom had scored 99.8 per cent. The class 12 toppers was Hiteshwar Sharma from the arts stream with 99.8 per cent.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020

For class 10, 91.46 per cent was the passing percentage and, the passing percentage for class 12 was 88.78 per cent.

The class 10 toppers were Shirija Chabra and P Harini who secured 99.8 per cent. The class 12 toppers were Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh with 100 per cent marks.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2019

In 2019, 91.10 per cent of students were able to clear the class 10 exams. The pass percentage of class 12 was 83.4 per cent.

The class 10 toppers were Bhavana N Sivadas, Aryan Jha, Taru Jain, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Manya, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Shuvani Lath, Ish Madan, Apoorva Jain, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Vrashney with 99.8 per cent marks. The class 12 toppers were Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora with 99.8 per cent marks.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2018

The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 86.70 per cent. For Class 12, 83.01 per cent cleared the examination.

The class 10 toppers were Prakhar Mittal, Rimzhim Agarwal, Nandini Garg, and Sreelakshmi G with 99.8 per cent marks while the class 12 topper was Meghna Srivastava with 99.8 per cent marks.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2017

For class 10, the passing percentage stood at 90.95 per cent. The total percentage of students who cleared class 12 was 82 per cent.

The class 10 toppers were Mridula Subramanyam with 99.6 per cent. While the class 12 topper was Raksha Gopal with 99.6 per cent marks.

All students who registered for CBSE term 1 exam will be eligible for the second term as well. No student will be marked as pass or fail this time. The term 1, term 2, practicals, and internal assessments will be calculated will creating the final results for the classes 10 and 12 students this year.

