CBSE Term 1 Results Likely in Two Weeks, Students Await Official Announcement

After the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared results for term 1 exams, students are awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make an announcement regarding its result date. Over 30 lakh students who registered for the term 1 exams for classes 10 and 12 with CBSE are yet to get an official result date. Reports, however, claim that CBSE term 1 results will be announced within two weeks.

CBSE usually shares the result date just a day ahead of the results. Students, thus, will have to wait a little longer for the official announcement. The board, however, has informed that this year’s result will be based on marks-only. Students will be able to check the marks obtained by them in each exam as soon as the result is announced, however, the pass or fail status will not be announced. Merit list, pass percentage etc will also be reserved till the final result is out.

The final result will consist of term 1 and term 2 exam scores as well as the internal assessment score will be calculated. The term 2 dates will also be announced along with term 1 exams results. The term 2 exams are scheduled to be held in March-April. With a high vaccination rate among students and declining Covid-19 cases, it is likely that the exams will be held but in case of term 2 could not take place, then the result will be announced based on term 1 scores.

Read | CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: List of Errors in Question Papers Which Will Give Full Marks to All Students

The term 1 exams were MCQ-only. Students can also get their answerkey from the official website and raise objections against the same. While the final answer key is still to be out, the preliminary answer key can give students an estimate of how many marks can they score in the exam. For each written answer, students will get one mark and zero for every wrong answer.

While the new pattern is making students anxious, CBSE has earlier clarified that having two terms is beneficial for students and will result in a better score. “The percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, comptroller of examination.

Last year, no board exams were held and the pass percentage was at an all-time high. As many as 99.04 per cent of students had passed class 10 in 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from 2020 when 91.46 per cent had passed. In Class 12 the pass percentage was at 99.37 per cent, up from 88.78 per cent in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.