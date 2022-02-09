CBSE Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: Final Answer Keys at cbse.nic.in Before Scorecards

For the first time, CBSE has conducted exams in MCQ-only mode. This year, the board will also release answer keys displaying correct options or correct answers. While preliminary answer keys were provided to schools, the board also asked schools to riase objections, if any against the same. Now, ahed of results, students need to check and verify marks given to them using answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the class 12 question paper and answer key section

Step 3: Check for the class and subject for which you want to check the answer key

Step 4: Answer key will be available in pdf format and download it

Step 4: Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

To calculate the probable scores, candidates need to first keep a notepad handy. Check the answer key given in the answer key, if it matches your response in the exam, give yourself one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers, thus award zero for wrong answers.