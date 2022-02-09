CBSE Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: Final Answer Keys at cbse.nic.in Before Scorecards

Live now
CBSE Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 2 exam dates, however, there is no update on CBSE term 1 result. When asked, CBSE officials told News18.com that term 1 results are not yet out. This has created a lot of confusion among students who were anticipating term 1 results ahead of term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will begin from April 26 and the results for Read More
CBSE was set to announce one of the fastest results for term 1. This was made possible as CBSE would provide the answer key to schools and asked the schools to check OMR Sheets (students’ answer sheets) on the same day of the exam. This practice was stopped midway after allegations of cheating emerged. Instead, the board asked the centre superintendents to “pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the exam is over in the presence of the observer,”
For the first time, CBSE has conducted exams in MCQ-only mode. This year, the board will also release answer keys displaying correct options or correct answers. While preliminary answer keys were provided to schools, the board also asked schools to riase objections, if any against the same. Now, ahed of results, students need to check and verify marks given to them using answer key.
Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the class 12 question paper and answer key section
Step 3: Check for the class and subject for which you want to check the answer key
Step 4: Answer key will be available in pdf format and download it
Step 4: Take a printout of the answer key for future reference
To calculate the probable scores, candidates need to first keep a notepad handy. Check the answer key given in the answer key, if it matches your response in the exam, give yourself one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers, thus award zero for wrong answers.
CBSE has received complaints of cheating in the term 1 exams. CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA), Tamil Nadu had alleged that teachers helped students during the MCQ exam. It said the schools helped the students with the answers and advised them to write ‘c’ in the answer box if they were aware bout the answer so that while checking, it can be completed into ‘a’, ‘b’ or ‘d’, depending on what the correct answer was.
Term 1 exams held by CBSE were full of controversies. Two of the controversial questions in the board exams included a sexist passage and a question on the Gujarat riots. Both these questions have been cancelled and the board has decided to give full marks for them to all students. The error was found in class 10 English paper and another in the class 12 sociology paper. A comprehension passage asked in class 10 English exam showed women in the poor light for which CBSE will give students full marks. While in the CBSE class 12 sociology exam, a question was asked on Gujarat violence and options included names of political parties. For this MCQ too, students will get full marks.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or install the app
Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available in the upper left corner
Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.
Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022
Step 6: Click on the class 10/12 result
Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
Step 8: The CBSE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app
Apart from term 1 and term 2 results, the marks obtained by students in internal assessment also make for a major part of the final results. What comprises of internal assessment means different things for different people. To streamline the same, CBSE had infromed, for class 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be considered. For class 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.
— Once the results are announced, it will be available on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.
— It will also be available on the DigiLocker app and its website- digilocker.gov.in, however, students will have to first create their account.
— The result can also be checked in the UMANG app and via SMS after being declared.
CBSE term 2 exams will be held on a pattern different from the term 1 exams. The term 1 and term 2 exams combined will make up for the final result. The term 2 exams will be theoretical while the term 1 exams were MCQ-only. As revealed by CBSE earlier, term 2 exams will have a short type and long type questions. The exam will have an internal choice and will be held for two hours. The theory paper will be for 80 marks while the rest of the marks will be dedicated to internal assessment or practicals.
A large section of students had asked CBSE not to hold term 2 exams at all. The students had demanded no exams as they alleged that it was unfair for their batch to have two board exams as the batch before them had none. Further students also alleged that in online classes their preparations are not up to the mark.
Unlike term 1, students will be allocated different exam centres for term 2 exams. This comes after allegations of cheating in term 1 exams. While the allegations that certain schools had helped students while attempting board exams could not be proven, CBSE has decided to allot exam centres for term 2 papers. The board in the official notice said, “students will appear in examination from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years.”
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 exams from April 26, the board announced in an official notice. The CBSE term 1 detailed date sheet for classes 10 and 12 are yet to be announced.
CBSE has announced that it will not fail any student in term 1 exams. All those who appeared for term 1 exams will also be eligible for term 2 exams. Board has decided that it will not fail any student based on term 1 marks only. The final result will have term 1, term 2, and internal assessment score.
The CBSE term 1 result dates are yet to be announced. Earlier the board had said that it will announce term 2 exam dates after the term 1 results, however, the term 2 exam dates have been announced but the term 1 results are still awaited. This created confusion among students.
The term 1 result will not have an impact on term 2 exams. All students who registered for CBSE will be eligible for both term 1 and term 2 exams and no student will be failed based on semester result. The term 1, term 2, and internal assessment will collectively form final results for the current batch of classes 10 and 12 students.
