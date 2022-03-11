CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th Datesheet Out, Exams From April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed datasheet for term 2 class 10 and class 12 board exams at cbse.nic.in. The exams will begin on April 26. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBSE has asked parents to ensure that their ward is not sick before appearing for the exams to ensure the safety of other students. Exams will be held in physical mode. Students will have to wear masks while writing exams. Exams for both 10th and 12th will begin at 10:30 am. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.
“As schools were closed due to the pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between two exams in almost all subjects," said CBSE. Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such exams have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for preparation of these exams, it added. It also added that other competitive exams like JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the datesheet.
CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam Schedule
April 26: Entrepreneurship
April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library
May 2: Hindi
May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,
May 6: Sociology
May 7: Chemistry
May 10: Food production, design
May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,
May 12: Marketing
May 13: English
May 17: Business Studies
May 18: Geography
May 19: Fashion studies
May 20: Physics
May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI
May 23: Accountancy
May 24: Political Science
May 25: Home science
May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care
May 27: Financial Markets, textile design
May 28: Economics
May 30: Biology
May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation
June 1: Banking, agriculture
June 2: Physical education
June 4: National Cadet Corps
June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture
June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics
June 9: Tourism, salesmanship
June 10: History
June 13: Informatics
June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core
June 15: Psychology
CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Dates
April 26: Painting
April 27: English
April 28: Retail, Automotive, Agriculture, Health, Multimedia, physical activity trainer, Health care
May 2: Home science
May 4: Hindustani Music, elements of bookkeeping and accountancy
May 5: Mathematics (standard and basic)
May 6: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
May 7: Sanskrit
May 8: Science
May 12: Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri
May 13: Elements of Business
May 14: Social Science
May 17: Hindi music, National Cadet corps, Bodo, Japanese, Bhutia, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
May 18: Hindi
May 21: Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Lepcha
May 23: Computer application
May 24: Information Technology
The datesheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 3500 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of students fall on the same date, claims CBSE.
The term 2 exams will be held in a subjective mode. It will be conducted on the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus. The first half of the syllabus has been covered during the term 1 exams. The term 1 result si expected soon and the final result will consist of both term 1 result, term 2 marks, and practicals and internal assessment.
