CBSE Term 2 Class 10 English Exam Preparation Strategy to Improve Score

Students set to appear for the CBSE term 2 board exams have been through stressful times due to multiple factors including the change in the format of the exam and switching to different learning modes during this pandemic. What is required is focus and strategy that can help them be well-prepared for the upcoming exam and avoid the stress that is typically associated with the board exams.

Here are some tips that can help all students who will be appearing for their CBSE term II class 10 English exam which is scheduled to be conducted in April this year.

Practise writing: Be consistent with writing practice. Students have not been in the habit of writing for over a year, therefore, practicing writing must be prioritised before exams.

Students must note that they will need to use different strategies to perfect each section. Below are some tips for each section:

Section A — Reading: Time-based practice of reading comprehension passages on regular basis is a must. At least four passages (two discursive and two case-based factual) need to be practised per week till the exam. Time and accuracy of content are the keys for scoring high in Section A. Use the 15 min ‘Reading time’ to read the passages carefully.

Section B — Writing and grammar: For writing a good analytical paragraph, students should focus on the right diction and transitional words. A lot of time-based practice is needed. The same goes for formal letters. Be careful about the format and accuracy of the content. Make sure you have familiarized yourself well with the rules and exceptions of all grammar topics as prescribed. Practice the exercises regularly. There are numerous resources available on the internet as well.

Section C- Literature: Reading thoroughly (text and poems) is the key to scoring well in the literature section. Making notes using keywords (from the lessons) will help you write apt and accurate answers. Last-minute reading will not help to score good marks. Students should focus on making crisp notes for quick revision before the exam. Do practice writing answers as per the prescribed word limit.

Presentation: Your answer sheet should be neat and clean. The answers should be written in legible handwriting following the sequence of the question paper.

Solve previous year question papers: Solve as many sample question papers as possible, while keeping track of the time and the word limit. Avoid using slang, SMS language, and short forms. Focus on grammatical accuracy and spelling.

— Authored by Geeta Khokhran is Grade 10 English Coordinator at VidyaGyan Leadership Academy

