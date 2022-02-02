CBSE Term 2 Exams From May, Claims Circular, Board Denies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board exams will commence from May 4, 2022, stated a notice widely circulated among the student community. This comes after over 30 lakh students have been awaiting their term 1 results and term 2 exam dates. Despite having checked half of its answer scripts on the same date, CBSE is yet to announce term 1 results.

The central board is likely to announce the result for term 1 and term 2 dates this month, however, there is no official notice on this yet. The board clarified that the dates of term 2 are not yet revealed and the notice stating term 2 datesheet is fake. Taking to Twitter on its official account, CBSE warned students against the fake board exams date sheet. The board asked the students to only rely on the notices released on the official CBSE websites. It said that in case of any forwarded notice, students must cross-check the notice or any information with their school authorities or check on the official website before sharing it with anyone.

There is a rising demand among students to announce term 2 exam dates ahead of term 1 results to ensure the results don’t impact the term 2 exams. Board, however, has so far maintained that term 1 results will be announced ahead of term 2 datesheets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates for the term 2 exams in the February first week. Over 30 lakh students who have registered for classes 10 and 12 are awaiting their term 2 exam dates.

The term 2 exams will be different from the term 1 exams. While the term 1 exams were multiple choice based term 2 will have subjective questions. Considering the number of cases have started to decline in some areas and vaccination drive has also been rolled out for kids in the 15 to 18 years of age group, the board is considering holding offline exams, reported news18 earlier. Meanwhile, a section of students has started a Twitter trend, among key concerns are related health of students. Many students are concerned that holding exams may lead to crowding during COVID-19.

