CBSE Term 2 Exams, Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: All You Need to Know

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or install the app

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available in the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, etc. Create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Step 6: Click on the CBSE class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CBSE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app