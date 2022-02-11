CBSE Term 2 Exams: Why Board is Opting for Different Exam Centres, Not Own Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will have class 10 and 12 board exams in different schools. This is a u-turn from the earlier decision to hold exams in students’ own schools. CBSE term 1 exams took place in respective schools with external teachers appointed to keep a check and ensure safe and fair exams, however, many cases of cheating had been reported during term 1 exams.

CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) had alleged that many schools had helped students during the exam. The association alleged that schools asked students to write the letter ‘c’ in place of the questions they did not know answers to. Teachers allegedly then converted the c into a, b, or d depending upon the correct option. While CBSE did not confirm these allegations, it had asked schools to stop checking answer sheets on the same day of the exam. The evaluation process was shifted centrally.

Further, the covid-19 restrictions across the country have also been eased and students can travel to nearby places. This might also have been a consideration while appointing different exam centres to students, as was the practice till now.

The CBSE term 2 exams will begin on April 26. CBSE term 2 admit cards will be released at least 15 days ahead of the exams. The admit card will have exam centre and other details related to board exams. Students can expect CBSE term 2 exams admit cards at cbse.nic.in by March-end.

While many students have shown satisfaction that they have been informed about the exam date in advance, many claims that having three months to prepare for an MCQ-based paper and only one month for a theoretical exam is unfair. Students have also started trending to cancel board exams on Twitter.

The term 1 results are still awaited. CBSE is likely to release the term 1 results this month, however, exam dates for the same are not yet announced. The term 1 and term 2 exams will have 50 per cent of the syllabus. Each term will be considered to create the final result. The final results will only be announced after the term 2 exams are held. No student will be declared pass or failed based on term 1 score only.

