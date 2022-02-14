CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Date: Why are Results not Announced yet? When to Expect?

CBSE Term 1 Results: After expectations of one of the fastest-ever results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has students waiting for over two months to get their term 1 scorecards. When MCQ-only exams were announced, it was expected that CBSE will announce the results at the earliest, especially because half of the exams were checked on the same day and even preliminary answer keys were released, however, two months down, there is no official date of the result yet.

For over 30 lakh students awaiting their classes 10 and 12 term 1 results, here is a look at what might have delayed the process:

Change in the evaluation process: CBSE had in the middle of the exams, asked schools to stop checking answer sheets of students on the same day. This has derailed a process a bit. The new process was also a longer one. Schools were asked to pack and seal OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the exam in presence of an observer. The observer had to sign and seal the parcel and send the same to the regional officer where it was to be distributed for checking, recollected again to calculate the result.

Errors and Re-evaluation: Several errors were highlighted by students and teachers in the CBSE term 1 exams. While CBSE had acknowledged that there can be errors, it also highlighted that there is a well-defined process to keep a check on the same, study objections, and make changes if the objections are correct. The process, however, is time-consuming. Since a large number of errors have been registered, this too might have affected the final result deadline.

Cheating Allegations: There were also reports of cheating in the CBSE term 1 exam by a section of schools. While there is no confirmation yet on the same, CBSE would investigate all allegations before announcing results. CBSE school management association alleged that schools helped their kids by telling questions in advance or asking them to write c in front of questions they did not know answers; since c can be changed into a, b, and d, depending upon the correct answer. Now, in term 2 exams, CBSE has not given students their own schools as the exam centre.

