CBSE to Announce Class 12 Evaluation Criterion in Two Weeks: Official

The Central Board of Secondary of Examinations (CBSE) officials have informed that structuring the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will take at least two weeks. “The process of completion of the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks," a senior official told ANI.

This came after the Central government announced that the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. While announcing the cancellation, Modi had said that the results will be prepared on the basis of “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner."

Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE said, “We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made."

“Parents, teachers, principals, and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic," Tripathi further added.

Since, this year will have no exams, a special evaluation criteria will be formed to prepared the results. Schools have been asked to get details on the marks obtained by students in classes 9, 10, and 11, as per reports. It is expected that the class 12 result will be calculated on the basis of performance of a student in the past three years. The final notification will be announced in the next two weeks.

In an official statements, CBSE said that they will announce the criteria which will be similar to that of class 10. Besides, students who will be unhappy with the results will get another chance to appear for written exams when the situation noarmalises.

After cancelling the CBSE board exams, Modi had said that the decision to cancel exams was taken keeping in mind the health and future of the youth.

