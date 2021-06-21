CBSE to Conduct Exams for Students Not Satisfied With Evaluation Criteria In August

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will conduct improvement exam for students not satisfied with marks given on the basis of internal assessment from August 15 to September 15. The dates are tentative and depend on the COVID-19 conditions, the board said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court today.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case on cancelation of class 12 board exams for students who would be appearing for compartmental exams, NIOS, and repeaters. Further, it was also decided that an opportunity will offered to students in regular mode who are not satisfied with assessment and wish to appear for written exams.

Those who wish to appear for written exams will first have to register online. The facility regarding this will be offered online at CBSE’s official website - cbse.nic.in.

CBSE has already asked schools to start the calculation process for preparing the result. The board has asked each schools to constitute a five-member result committee to be headed by the principal of the school. The committee, with the help of IT teams, will prepare and upload the results. A portal to upload marks will be activated today. The results will release by July 31.

CBSE has already released the detailed assessment scheme to evaluate the class 12 students. For the evaluation, the board will give maximum weightage to the 12th exams that includes pre-boards, unit tests, or mid-terms. This will consists of 80 marks and will be the criterion for theory assessment only.

For the practical exams, the board has allocated 20 marks to this section. In subjects, where theory is for 70 marks, the changes for the pratical marks will be made accordingly. No merit list will be released this year.

In case of disputes regarding the computation of the board result, it should be referred to a committee to be created by the board, CBSE stated. In the affidavit, CBSE said an online facility for registration for optional exam will be made, however, the marks in optional exam is to be treated as final marks.

