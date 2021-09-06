CBSE to Issue Class 10, 12 Marksheets Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the process to issue physical mark sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The students have been demanding the original copy of the mark sheet in several schools in Delhi as several colleges and institutes have asked them to submit the document during admission.

CBSE’s examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has stated that the board has already started the process to provide the physical mark sheets to the affiliated schools and the students will be issued the same shortly.

While the result for both the classes was announced in July, the physical mark sheet is yet to be issued by the respective schools. However, the school principals have stated that the students can avail a copy of the mark sheets from DigiLocker. The mark sheets were uploaded on the DigiLocker portal just after the result declaration.

Meanwhile, the board is conducting the improvement exams for classes 10 and 12 the students who are not satisfied with their results and willing to appear for the physical examination. The exam commenced on August 25 and will conclude on September 8 for class 10 and September 15 for class 12.

The examination is being conducted at multiple centres with adherence to Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing norms. Those appearing for CBSE’s improvement exams will be issued a revised mark sheet and the improved score will be considered final.

The board has also released the class 10 and 12 sample question papers as well as the marking scheme for the Term 1 examinations on its academic portal cbseacademic.nic.in. As the CBSE board exams, 2022 will be conducted in two terms with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term, the students can get an idea about the exam pattern and the types of questions that will be asked in the exam. The first term exam is scheduled to be held in November-December while the second term will be held in February-March.

