CBSE to Launch Innovation Ambassador Programme for 50,000 Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch the Innovation Ambassador Programme to train 50,000 school teachers on July 16. The online training programme for CBSE teachers will begin on July 20 and each school must nominate up to five teachers for the programme, read an official notification by the board.

The programme will be launched in collaboration with Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The schools can register their teachers for the Innovation Ambassador programme at mic.gov.in/sia till July 10.

“The schools can now nominate maximum five teachers for this program. Therefore, all CBSE affiliated schools should nominate five teachers from their school for this program. The training will be provided on first come first served basis," the notification read.

In this program, the teachers will be trained on four modules including design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights and product / Prototype development.

The training will be offered free of cost and following the completion of the training, the teachers shall be designated as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, whose role will be to help create a culture of innovation in their respective schools,

mentor teachers and students and spread the message of innovation and start-ups among the students and faculties.

As per the official statement, the schools that have already registered their teachers are required to login on the link provided by the board with the registered email ID of SPOC (Single Point of Contact). The password has been emailed to the registered email ID of SPOC, it said.

