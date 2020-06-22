CBSE to Release CTET Admit Card July 2020 Soon, Check Details at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely announce the release of the CBSE Central Teachers Eligibility Test July 2020 admit card in the coming days. According to the official website of CBSE CTET July 2020 session, the board was expected to issue the CTET July 2020 Hall Tickets in the third week of June. Once the admit cards will be released, the aspiring candidates can check it on the official website ctet.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has given no announcement, whatsoever, on delaying the CTET July 2020 session examination. According to the last notification released in January this year, the 14th edition of CTET is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 05, 2020.

The CBSE CTET examination will be held in 112 cities across the country and will be available in 20 languages. The admit card for CBSE CTET is also expected to be released soon, given the exams are to be conducted next weekend.

CTET CBSE July 2020: Here’s how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the CTET admit card, go to the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Once the admit card is out, you will find the direct link to download it on the homepage

Step 3: On the log-in page, sign-in using the required credentials

Step 4: The CBSE CTET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it

The candidates are requested to keep their preparation ready for the CBSE CTET July 2020 Examination. The exam is conducted in two session: CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2. The candidates can go through the Previous Years’ question paper available on the official website to prepare accordingly. Time and schedule of the examination can be checked on the official website of CTET.