CBSE to Train 5 Million Youth in Fight Against COVID-19 in #YoungWarrior Campaign

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a movement called Young Warrior. As part of the movement, the central education board aims to engage 5 million young people to lead action against COVID-19. It aims at impacting 50 million people.

CBSE has asked all schools to encourage any student and/or teacher between the ages group of 10-30 years to join this movement. Those who join the movement will be given a series of tasks such as promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID appropriate behaviours, myth-busting etc. For completing tasks, students/teachers will get certificates.

To join, one can follow these steps:

Step 1: On WhatsApp: Type YWA and send it to +91 96504 14141 OR they could simplyGive a missed call to 080-66019225

Step 2: Once they join, they can motivate 10 or more young people (10-30 yrs) to join the movement

Step 3: Pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting a message with the phrase ‘I am a #youngwarrior’ on social media, tagging 5 friends

The first is a technology-based chat-bot platform called UReport (WhatsApp YWA to +91 9650414141). The second is an Interactive voice response (IVR)-based platform (missed call to 08066019225) for young people who may not have WhatsApp/internet and the third is through community radio for those who have no access to phones or internet.

CBSE has started the campaign along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF, and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners.

" This will be supported by a knowledge and learning hub with indexed state-specific information tools and blended learning modules that are adolescent and youth-friendly. Finally, the key messages and positive stories of youth activities will be promoted on social media through partners and influencers," said CBSE.

