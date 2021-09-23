CBSE to use Blockchain Technology to Secure Board Related Documents

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will be using a blockchain technology to ensure academic documents are recorded in “a secure and tamper-proof manner." To be known as “Academic (BlockChain) Documents" (ABCD), the academic documents can be accessed online in a verifiable manner.

The document can be used by various educational institutes for verification at the time of admission for higher studies and companies for job offers. It can also be used for online counselling by the institutes.

It can be accessed by users such as students, educational institutions, employers through the official websites — cbse.certchain.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. They will need to verify by entering basic details like roll number, date of birth, exam year, exam type, and student name. Once the details are validated, the marks statement of the student is displayed.

The board has collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India to launch the technology.

The certificates will be recorded in a linked chain structure. “The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting it against any attempt of tampering," the board said in a official notice.

CBSE has made available the digitally signed certificates of classes 10 and 12 for years 2019-2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months. After issuing the new certificates, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the blockchain-based system creating an additional secure link.

“One of the challenges faced is the verification of the authenticity of certificates produced by the candidates for admissions, jobs, loans etc. The verification of the correctness and genuineness of the certificate with the concerned universities or boards requires considerable effort and processing time. Hence most of the time, the institutes/organizations insist on the production of the original certificate by the candidates. Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD) addresses these challenges regarding verification of documents produced by candidates," explains CBSE.

The network is established with nodes at Bangalore, Pune, and Jaipur and is currently managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at its data centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here