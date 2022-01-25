CBSE Urges Schools To Encourage Students, Teachers To Watch Live Stream Of Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated with it, to play promo videos of the “highlights of Republic day parade" at the school. The board informed the schools about the five promo videos that are created by the Ministry of Defence and how to download it. Further, the board also urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

“Ministry of Defence has developed a website www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel, ‘Indian RDC’ to host the events virtually. For registration, a webpage has been designed by MyGov wherein the users can register themselves along with their family members for watching the online streaming of Republic Day and Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2022 on MyGov website. The registration will be through OTP based authentication through Mobile.

A digital certificate will be jointly issued by MoD and MyGov to the user upon successful registration for watching the events online. The registration will enable the users to get the live-stream link for the RDC Parade along with various updates on Republic Day activities on their registered Mobile Number, said the board in its press release on Sunday.

The @cbseindia29 encourages school children to register (https://t.co/aFnj4z6AH4) and watch live #RepublicDay celebrations.You can also participate in many activities..hurry register now. pic.twitter.com/MTNL8JJ0zH— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 22, 2022

The board added that the Ministry of Defence has created five promo videos showing highlights of the Republic to celebrate the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“You are requested to play these videos in your schools during the break while conducting videos may also be played over the weekend so that the highlights for

the Republic Day 2022 may be disseminated to the citizens of India," read the notification from the board. Additionally, students and parents are also encouraged to register themselves for watching the live streaming parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

