CBSE's Annual Sahodaya Conference Goes Online, To Be Held on January 17-18

The 27th edition of CBSE Annual Sahodaya conference is all set to take place on on January 17 to January 18. This year the theme for the conference is ‘Punarnava – Rediscovery of India @75’, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

The Sahodaya Samiti, Gwalior will be organising the event, which will be a part of various programmes organised by the Ministry of Education and its autonomous bodies for celebrating the iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The two-day virtual event will be launched in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Governor Mangubhai C. Patel, Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, other dignitaries. Over 7000 school leaders will be joined the conference virtually. The valedictory sessions will be telecasted live on CBSE YouTube Channel.

Read|SDMC Asks Delhi Schools to Add Chapter on Martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sons in Syllabus

During the session an array of eminent speakers from different professions will be sharing their expertise with the participants. More than

7000 school leaders will be joining us virtually for this conference.

There will be sessions on game based learning, music as a teaching tool, mitigating climate change, power of storytelling, importance of archaeology, yoga for efficiency, mental health and the importance of sports in education. This conference will also discuss strategies for the effective

implementation of NEP 2020.

“An e-exhibition on the art work of the students will also be showcased during the conference. An e-souvenir showcasing the best practices adopted by the schools in preserving the heritage of the country will be released during the conference," as per the Central Board Of Education.

The idea of Sahodaya Schools Complexes was first mooted by the Education Commission, 1966. It was the National Policy on Education, 1966 which reiterated in strong words the need for promoting school complexes for meeting the quality of education. This set the tone for bringing the schools together and networking them for healthy interaction among themselves, the release mentioned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.