CBSE’s Parinam Manjusha Initiative Wins Gold at Digital India Award 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) bagged the Digital India Award 2022 –Gold for its Digital Academic Repository Initiative– Parinam Manjusha. The CBSE information technology project was chosen for the ‘data sharing and use for socio-economic development’ category of the awards. President Droupdi Murmu presented the award to Antriksh Joshi, Director of IT and Projects at CBSE, and Kamal Kumar Khandelwal, Joint Secretary, of IT. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the event.

Parinam Manjusha is an online repository that serves as a single source of examination result data. It was designed and executed by the CBSE IT department and merged with the Digi Locker of the National eGovernance Division (NeGD). The portal has results information for board examinees going back twenty-two years, from 2001 to 2022, as well as central teacher eligibility test (CTET) results from 2018 onwards. Students can access and download academic records, and admissions and guidance offices, educational institutions, and recruiting organisations can use them to verify the information. All of the documents contain PKI-based QR codes for authentication and are digitally signed.

In addition, CBSE also intends to upload the results of students starting from 1975 on the platform. The Parinam Manjusha aims to make it easier for students to obtain their old original documents and to speed up the procedure, which is slower in the physical access method. Along with the student results, digital copies of academic records such as grade reports, diplomas, immigration documents, and skill certificates can be downloaded.

The digital India award - Gold 2022 is CBSE’s second award, following the 2018 award, recognising the board’s exemplary online services.

The National Portal of India, which offers single-window access to information and services provided by Indian government institutions at all levels, is the umbrella organisation under which the Digital India Awards were established. The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has created, developed, and managed the portal.

The selection process for Digital India Awards includes the nomination of digital initiatives by Government entities via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal managed by the Director General, Awards at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

