CBSE's Question on Gujarat Violence ‘Inappropriate’ Because its 'Too Easy': Shashi Tharoor

CBSE class 12 sociology board exam asked students “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" Hours after the conduct of the exam, the board issued a statement calling the question ‘inappropriate’. The question was asked in CBSE term 1 sociology board exams 2022.

The question which, according to CBSE, is violating the guidelines laid by the board, has recently managed to grab the attention of Thiruvananthapuram’s MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor retweeted the question with his remarks adorning it. He wrote, “The only reason to object to the question is that it is too easy. Any sentient Indian knows the answer.”

The only reason to object to the question is that it is too easy. Any sentient Indian knows the answer. https://t.co/5zGk52Yo6F— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 2, 2021

Since shared, the tweet has racked up more than 4,000 likes and multiple retweets. Netizens poured their reactions in abundance and incorporated all shades of discourse, including some ‘agree to disagree’ tweeple.

One user keenly observed the vectors involved in the question and tagged it as “tricky.” The user wrote, “The question seems incomplete in itself. It doesn’t say anything about which government it is looking for? State or Central? Wonder if it is meant to be inferred, whatever they answer, will tell who they feel responsible for. Hence, sound a tricky one and intentional.”

The question seems incomplete in itself. It doesn’t say anything about which Government it is looking for? State or Central?Wonder if it meant to be inferred, whatever they answer, will tell who they feel responsible. Hence, sounds a tricky one & intentional. — FreeBird (@mind2speak) December 2, 2021

Another wrote, “It undermines the CBSE students by giving options of ‘democrats’ and ‘republican.’ It is not KBC. CBSE students are more talented than this.”

Also it Undermines the CBSE students by giving options of "Democrats" and "Republican'. It's not a KBC. CBSE students are much talented than this— Rupesh Patil (@Patil_Rupesh_S) December 2, 2021

One user wrote, “Stop giving free marks to kids. Highly Objectionable.”

stop giving free marks to kids. highly objectionable.https://t.co/oQ4IuRIGQ1— Amar (@SabChangaSee) December 2, 2021

The question under discussion was asked in the Term 1 examination of Class 12. The question read, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” The MCQ had four options to choose from: a) Congress, b) BJP, c) Democratic, and d) Republican.

After the question gained traction on social media for its questionable nature, CBSE issued an apology and wrote, “A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons.”

A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021

Many challenged the apology citing that the incident is mentioned in the textbooks and shouldn’t be considered an “error.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.