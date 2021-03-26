CCRAS Admit Card 2021 Released for UDC, LDC Exam; Check Details Here

The admit card and self-declaration form for the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) 2021 exam has been released. The candidates appearing for the examination must download both the documents from the official website. The CCRAS 2021 exam for Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) is scheduled for Sunday, April 11. The LDC examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am while the second shift exam will be conducted between 12:30 pm to 2 pm. The UDC exam on the other hand will take place in a single shift between 4 pm to 6 pm.

To download the UDC CCRAS 2021 admit card or the LDC CCRAS 2021 admit card, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website www.admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage you will find a hyperlink that reads, “Download Admit Card along with Self Declaration for the written examination to be held on April 11, 2021 for the post of LDC & UDC in CCRAS (Advt. No: 2-4/2018)”, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your application number and date of birth. After correctly, entering the detail, hit the submit button

Step 4: The CCRAS Admit Card 2021 will open in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print of your UDC CCRAS Admit Card 2021 or LDC CCRAS Admit Card 2021

To directly download the admit card click on this link.

All aspirants must note that they will not be allowed to sit for the examination without the admit card and a valid photo identity proof. All mandatory details like name, roll number, exam date, exam timing, exam venue etc will be mentioned in the hall ticket. In case there is any error in the personal details mentioned, the aspirant must immediately bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.