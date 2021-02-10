CDAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Vacancies for Project Manager, Project Engineer Posts at cdac.in, Check Here

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has issued notification for online applications for recruitment. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies to the post of Project Manager and Project Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for through their website, www.cdac.in. The last date for applying to any of the posts is till 6 PM of February 23. Out of the total posts available, 64 seats are reserved for Project Engineer and 8 are for Project Manager. There are no application fees for applying to any of the posts.

How to apply for Project Manager or Project Engineer post:

Step 1: Search for www.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a tab that reads apply online, click on it

Step 3: Enter your personal details and fill information regarding your qualification

Step 4: After completing the form, hit the submit button

Step 5: Keep a copy of the submitted form for your own reference

Candidates are required to follow the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 ​For Project Manager:

A degree in Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications/Electronics/Master of Computer Applications passed in 1st class from a recognised university college; or

Masters in Technology/Masters in Engineering in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications/Electronics; or

PhD in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Computer Applications/Electronics.

C-DAC Recruitment 2021 For Project Engineer:

First Class Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology. Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications/Electronics/Master of Computer Applications; or

Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications/Electronics.

To appy directly for the C-DAC Recruitment 2021 for Project Manager and Project Engineer, click on the direct link here.