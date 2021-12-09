CDS Bipin Rawat & Madhulika Rawat: Know All About Their Education

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with 12 others were died hours after Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 crashed in Coonoor district, near Ooty, in Tamil Nadu. Madhulika Rawat, the wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, was among the 12 others who passed away during the helicopter crash.

Bipin Rawat: Educational qualification

General Rawat was India’s first CDS. He assumed office on January 1, 2020. He was a resident of a village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He did his early studies at Dehradun-based residential schools, Cambrian Hill School. The alma-mater of the schools was there till class 10 from 1969-1971.

Talking to the media, the principal of the schools, Sudesh Biala, expressed his grief over the demise of the 63-years-old veteran Defense officer. Recounting his time in school, Biala said that Rawat was a hard-working and disciplined student.

After 1971, Rawat changed his school and then studied at St Edward’s School in Shimla as his father at that time was posted in Shimla. Rawat was at St Edward’s from 1971 to 1973. On Tuesday, the school held a prayer meeting to pay homage to its “bright star”, claimed media reports.

For generations, Rawat’s family has served the nation and after completing his school education, he also followed the same path with a similar passion. He then joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Where he was also awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’. He has also studied at Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, and has also done a higher command course from Army Command and General Staff College, USA. Apart from this, he also has an MPhil degree in Defense Studies from Madras University. Recognising his valor, General Rawat has also been awarded Doctor of Philosophy by Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut.

Madhulika Rawat: Educational qualification

Born on February 7, 1963, in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, Madhulika Rawat was the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh. She did her schooling in Gwalior’s Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and later moved to Delhi for her further studies. She studied psychology at Delhi University.

CDS General Rawat and his office got married in 1985, The two are survived by two daughters Kritika and Tarini. Madhulika Rawat was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWA.) It is the largest NGO working for the welfare of Indian soldiers’ wives, children, and other members dependent on them. Apart from this, she also played an active role in various welfare programmes and campaigns. This included welfare programmes for Veer Nari and Divyang children. She was also working for various social works especially for cancer victims.

